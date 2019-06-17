WEBXTRA: Alto ISD set to prepare new portable buildings to serve as classrooms

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - While the school district’s students are enjoying their summer break, Alto ISD employees will be busy preparing newly delivered portable buildings to serve as high school classrooms before the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
The portable buildings are necessary in the wake of the tornado that damaged Alto’s high school campus on April 13.
Some of the buildings were sold to Alto ISD for the cost of $1 each because neighboring school districts understand the hardship Alto ISD is going through.
Alto ISD Superintendent Kelly West said now that the portable buildings are in place, their No. 1 goal is getting them ready to serve as classrooms before the upcoming school year starts in August.
In addition to connecting the buildings to water, sewer, electricity, and the internet, Alto ISD employees will be cleaning them as well. Then teachers will have to move their things into the portable buildings.
Alto ISD has a lot of work ahead in the next few months.
We’ll have more on this story later today.
