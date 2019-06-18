City council to vote on proposed contract for new water, sewer supply plant in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The city council of Lufkin will vote Tuesday evening on whether to approve a proposed municipal water and sewer supply contract with the city.
The contract would be through Alta Power, LLC, and would include an annual water usage of 60 million gallons of untreated water and 12 million gallons of sewer.
The contract would be for 10 years with an option for renewal.
Bob Brown, mayor of Lufkin, shared how the addition would be beneficial for the city.
“Two things: we will sell them water, and they will also be on the tax roll, because they’ll be inside the city limits” Brown explained. “So there’s two things that will be advantageous to the city and second of all, it will be advantageous to the LISD school district.”
Funding the public school system accounts for a significant percentage of money from local property taxes.
The Lufkin City Council will meet Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. to consider the contract, among other business.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.