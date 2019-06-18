Creativity meets ingenuity as kids explore Nacogdoches Public Library’s ‘cardboard challenge’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Kids in Nacogdoches got the unique opportunity to exercise both their left and right brains as they tackled the Nacogdoches Public Library’s cardboard challenge Tuesday afternoon.
The Cardboard Challenge is part of the library’s children’s program. Kids have always loved transforming cardboard boxes; Tuesday, those imaginations went to work with nearly limitless supply.
“With cardboard, it’s an open concept,” said Mike Moore, program coordinator. “So, they’re supposed to be creating a space station; I’ve seen people create computers, navigation systems, chairs, they’re really into doorways.”
Moore said many of the kids taking part in Tuesday’s fun were capable of reading chapter books. Much of what Moore said kids were told to read about was ‘maker space’, which is breaking stuff down or creating.
“This is kind of the foothold for that, getting hooked on that,” Moore explained. “Getting them to do a project, and then wanting to continue to build, explore, and learn.”
No matter what the kids ended up building, or how they expressed their creativity, Moore said a much larger mission was accomplished just by having them there.
“What we’re really doing is coming together to build community through mixed ages, and challenge people to think creatively through problem solving,” said Moore. “And then also get comfortable with tools.”
If you’d like to explore the Nacogdoches Public Library’s 2019 Summer Activity Guide, you can visit the library’s website for more information. Moore said there are plenty of activities for kids of all ages, all summer long.
