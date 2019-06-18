Nacogdoches City Council approves necessary permit for proposed ballpark to move forward

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council approved Tuesday evening a specific use permit needed for a long-planned ballpark to move forward.
Over 3-acres at the corner of Park and Tower in Nacogdoches was donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Deep East Texas back in 2013.
Not too long after that, a billboard was erected on the property announcing the future site of the Slaton S. Smith Football Field. Smith, an intricate part of the club’s football program, passed away in 2015. Years later, the sign still stands, but the property will become much more says President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, Steve Davidson.
“We are able to place two football fields. A 100-yard field and an 80-yard field there as well as two baseball diamonds," said Davidson.
“And when those seasons are over the fields will be converted for soccer.”
The multi-use facility is conveniently located across from the Boys and Girls Club. When not in use, the park and its multi-use fields will be offered to others, such as SFA.
"Where maybe for intramural sports, maybe soccer and rugby, where they'll be able to use the field too for a practice field," said Davidson.
The facility will strengthen a growing partnership with the City of Nacogdoches recreation department, according to recreation superintendent for the City of Nacogdoches, Vicki Schmidt.
“We always seem to run out of space for practices or if there’s a team that needs to warm up for a tournament or a game, they can go use that field and head over to their game,” explained Schmidt. “And so, I think it will be a great benefit to the community.”
The facility when not in use will be available to the general public. While future users will never know Slaton Smith, they’ll know what he stood for; building strong bonds for community and families.
