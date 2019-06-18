A slight chance of mid-week storms. Otherwise, feeling like summer.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will remain warm and muggy with temperatures slowly climbing toward the middle 90's this week with heat indices topping out over the century mark.
We are expecting a mainly dry week with the one shot for rain and thunderstorms coming into play late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.
These storms will be forming in north and northeast Texas Wednesday evening before diving to the east-southeast. While they will be in a weakening mode Wednesday night, it is possible that a few of them may hold together to impact a few communities before fizzling around daybreak on Thursday. That rain and storm chance will be at 30%.
Outside of that late night storm chance, we will see more sunshine and warming temperatures throughout the week, which is par for the course this time of year.
A better chance of scattered downpours looks to return by Sunday and early next week as deeper moisture and a few disturbances track through our part of the state.
