Special shapes are coming: 6 new shapes for the Great Texas Balloon Race

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Great Texas Balloon Race is an institution in East Texas, and each year the new special shapes capture the attention of locals near and far.
This year will be no different ... maybe even a bit better than ever . There are six new special shapes scheduled to make an appearance in 2019. In addition to their regular appearances at the Great Texas Balloon Race Festival, they will be inflated at various spots around town on the morning of July 26.
If you’d like more information about this year’s Great Texas Balloon Race, visit the Great Texas Balloon Race website.
