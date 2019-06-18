Trinity County deputy honored for service, sacrifice 10 years after wreck left him disabled

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A disabled Trinity County deputy was recognized Tuesday for his service and sacrifice.
Deputy Henry Giles was honored at the Trinity County District Court. Giles was left disabled following a car crash en route to a call on Oct. 25, 2008.
He was responding to a family disturbance when he struck a deer, causing him to crash into a tree. Giles was taken to a hospital in Tyler with numerous broken bones and a closed head injury.
He was later taken to the Houston Memorial/Hermann TIRR where he remained for almost two years.
Tuseday’s ceremony included a plaque presented by County Judge Doug Page a Texas flag from State Rep. Trent Ashby’s office. The Texas Department of Public Safety provided honor guards.
