Trinity County deputy honored for service, sacrifice 10 years after wreck left him disabled

WEBXTRA: Trinity County deputy honored for service, sacrifice 10 years after wreck left him disabled
June 18, 2019 at 2:37 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 2:37 PM

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A disabled Trinity County deputy was recognized Tuesday for his service and sacrifice.

Deputy Henry Giles was honored at the Trinity County District Court. Giles was left disabled following a car crash en route to a call on Oct. 25, 2008.

He was responding to a family disturbance when he struck a deer, causing him to crash into a tree. Giles was taken to a hospital in Tyler with numerous broken bones and a closed head injury.

He was later taken to the Houston Memorial/Hermann TIRR where he remained for almost two years.

Tuseday’s ceremony included a plaque presented by County Judge Doug Page a Texas flag from State Rep. Trent Ashby’s office. The Texas Department of Public Safety provided honor guards.

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.