Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: The humidity will continue to rise today and tomorrow, raising our heat index values into the upper 90s/lower 100s so if you’re planning on spending any time outside over the next couple of days, be sure to stay hydrated. Highs today will top off in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with a fair mix of sunshine and clouds with only a few scattered showers possible. Our quiet weather ends tomorrow and showers and strong to severe storms once again become possible for East Texas. For this reason, Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day for the northern half of East Texas. Our northern counties are included in a SLIGHT(15%) risk for severe weather with a MARGINAL(5%) risk slightly further south, including a few central counties. Timing with these upper-level disturbances is very tricky but we could see our first round of storms during the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning. Quiet conditions for a few hours before heading into the late afternoon where another round of storms will likely fire off near the Red River before pushing farther south into the I-20/I-30 corridor through the evening hours before heading farther south into central portions of the area. This could potentially carry overnight into the predawn hours of Thursday morning before either weakening in East Texas or just continuing its southward trend until it moves out of the area. Currently, the greatest threats look to be damaging gusty winds and large hail with a lowered tornado threat. Please remain weather alert and keep a look out for further updates. The timing for these storms will likely change slightly by tomorrow. Thursday afternoon things should really quiet down fast, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 90s. More sunshine and 90s for Friday and staying dry before the cloud cover begins to spill back into the area on Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast for Sunday and Monday.