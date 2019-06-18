Tyler County law officer charged with official oppression after Texas Rangers investigation

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Tyler County law enforcement officer turned himself at the sheriff’s office last week after a grand jury indicted him on an official oppression charge following an investigation by the Texas Rangers.
According to a spokesman for the Tyler County Jail, Terry Riley, 55, of Woodville was arrested and charged with official oppression, which is a Class A misdemeanor. He was released from jail later that day after he posted bail on a bond amount of $500.
“Earlier this month, the Texas Rangers (DPS) were appointed by the Texas Attorney General’s Office to conduct a criminal investigation into allegations of official oppression by the Ivanhoe city marshal,” said Sgt. Stephanie Davis, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. “On June 7, the completed investigation was submitted to a Tyler County grand jury.”
Davis said because the case is an ongoing criminal investigation, she couldn’t release any additional details.
Riley is the Ivanhoe city marshal.
The text of the grand jury indictment stated that the alleged crime occurred on Feb. 16, 2018. It also accused Riley of subjecting a man to “detention or seizure or dispossession that the defendant knew was unlawful.”
According to the indictment, Riley was “acting under color of his office or employment as a public servant, namely city of Ivanhoe city marshal.”
