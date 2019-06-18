Tyler County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help solving series of burglaries, thefts

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Investigators with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in solving a series of burglaries and thefts that includes a storage building that was broken into, numerous vehicle burglaries, and five stolen pickups.
According to a bulletin on the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers website, the crimes started on April 11 when some burglarized a storage building on County Road 2780 near Colmesneil. The suspect or suspects stole more than $14,000 worth of property that included a Honda E3000 generator, a Stihl chainsaw, a Stihl string trimmer, a ground hunting blind, a game feeder, three dozen fishing rods, and tackle boxes.
Then overnight on April 18, at least six vehicles were burglarized in the Deerwood subdivision, which is located along U.S. Highway 69 south of Woodville.
“A silver, four-door car, that wasn't recognized by residents, was seen driving slowly through and stopping in the neighborhood,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin states. “One person reported seeing a man get out of a silver car with “long tail lights,” walk to a residence, and return carrying several rifles.”
Five trucks were stolen from the Wildwood subdivision in southern Tyler County on May 23. Several other vehicles were burglarized, according to the bulletin. In addition to the five trucks, the suspect or suspects took firearms, computers, wallets, and cash.
The five stolen pickups included a white 2017 Ford F-250 with four-wheel drive, a silver 2017 Ford F-250, a 2012 F-250, a black 2014 Chevrolet C2500 four-dour, and a 2015 Toyota Tacoma.
The Toyota was recovered four days later, abandoned at a hunting club off FM 2827,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin states. “Investigators are awaiting crime lab analysis of evidence collected from the vehicle.”
Anyone with information that could help solve these crimes or any of the other vehicle thefts and burglaries occurring in East Texas is urged to click the “Solve This” button on the Crime Stoppers website, use the app, or call (936) 639-TIPS.
“Reward money is available for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers,” the bulletin states. “The entire Crime Stoppers process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.”
