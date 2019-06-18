ATTACK SQUIRREL: North Alabama deputies rescue wild rodent in meth bust

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A squirrel, supposedly on meth, trained to attack visitors.
This is what the Limestone County investigators walked into while serving a warrant on Monday morning. Investigators were looking for 35-year-old Mickey Paulk who has warrants out for possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Deputies tell WAFF 48 News that Paulk says he held the squirrel captive and used it as an attack squirrel. They also say he was feeding it meth to keep it aggressive.
When deputies and investigators attempted to serve the warrant Monday, they describe the scenario as one-of-a-kind. While Paulk wasn’t in the home at the time, deputies did arrest 37-year-old Ronnie Reynolds of Ardmore.
Reynolds is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering at a known drug house. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on $4,000 bond.
After Reynolds was arrested, the deputies had to decide what to do with the supposed ‘drugged’ squirrel.
Limestone County Public Information Officer, Stephen Young, says no one wanted to get close to the squirrel’s cage.
Deputies say there was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth.
“It’s kind of incredulous when you first see it, you know. Somebody’s supposedly got a squirrel that’s an attack squirrel, and supposedly he’s feeding it meth to keep it aggressive. That’s something in 18 years of law enforcement I’ve never seen,” Young described.
According to Limestone Deputies, it’s illegal to have a native, wild animal as a pet.
If you are keeping a wild animal in your home, there are consequences. They include exposure to dangerous diseases and liability if the animal comes in contact with other people.
At this time, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Mickey Paulk, who has been on the run from law enforcement in the past.
They say he is not dangerous, however, you should not approach him if you come across him.
Paulk is facing possession charges on several counts, however, there’s no word on if he’ll be charged with animal cruelty.
WAFF 48 News has reached out to Game and Fish, but has not heard back.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.
