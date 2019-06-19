Churches in Lufkin hold ‘donation revival’ for Alto residents who lost everything in April tornadoes

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Several churches in Lufkin have come together to offer their support to residents of Alto lost nearly everything they owned during April’s destructive tornado outbreak.
A three-day, citywide revival was hosted by the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church in Lufkin, which ends Wednesday night. Over the three days, and the weeks leading up to the revival, church leaders asked congregants to donate what they could to help Alto residents in the recovery process.
“When the storms first started in the Alto area, I went there to see for myself. I noticed all the devastation that had happened, and the Lord gave me a vision to reach out and help the people in the community,” said David Horace, associate pastor of Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. “I got with the pastors here in Lufkin, and asked all the churches to do whatever they could.”
During the revival, pastors from Alto-area churches were invited to give guest sermons at the Lufkin churches. The pastors are expected to continue the theme Wednesday night by encouraging those who lived through such a tumultuous event.
“People have not only given from this community, but from the Groveton area, I’ve had churches that have donated money, and we’ve just had a glorious time,” said Horace.
The final day of the revival concludes at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. Canned goods, non-perishable items, clothing, and monetary donations will be collected to help storm victims.
Horace said donations will be delivered as early as Thursday.
