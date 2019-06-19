East Texas Ag News: Don’t leave your garden space empty

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - By this point you have probably harvested most of your cool season vegetables in your garden.
But county extension agents with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in Angelina county want you to know that you shouldn’t leave that garden space empty.
Fill the empty rows with something that will keep the soil covered, stop weeds, and provide your garden with more productivity through the summer. We mentioned last week that now is the time to plant those southern peas since they tolerate the heat well.
Southern peas are legumes so they release nitrogen into the soil which actually helps it.
Another option is late season squash or cantaloupe. Their large leaves and spreading growth will stop weeds from taking over those empty spots in your garden. And by the time those peas or squash harvest, you will be able to plant more cool season vegetables.
For the latest local Ag news... You can always visit ETXAgNews.com.