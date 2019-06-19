Fire damages home on Skyview Drive in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, TX (KTRE) - The Livingston Fire Department responded to a vacant home on fire Tuesday.
According to the fire department, around 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to the home in the 100 block of Skyview Drive.
Fire crews discovered the fire which started in the washroom of the home. It had spread into the attic in the corner of the home.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire. The fire department said although the corner of the home was heavily damaged, it should be salvageable.
No injuries were reported. The fire department said the investigation is ongoing, but it possibly was caused by electrical wiring.
