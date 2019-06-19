A First Alert Weather Day declared for overnight Wednesday, early Thursday morning

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A **FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY** has been issued for overnight Wednesday, early Thursday morning as the potential for some strong thunderstorms will be possible in East Texas.
We will be focusing our attention on some strong-to-severe thunderstorms that could clip portions of our KTRE viewing area overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday morning as storms in northeast Texas dive to the southeast. While these storms will be in a weakening mode, we cannot rule out a few of the stronger storms putting down some strong winds as they make their approach into our part of the state.
This initial storm complex will lay down an outflow boundary which will produce additional rain and thunderstorms around daybreak Thursday, leading to a wet morning commute for some. The early morning storms are not expected to be severe, but could disrupt your morning routine.
Outside of this overnight, early morning storm chance, the rest of Thursday is shaping up to be hot and dry with heat index values topping out over the century mark.
Some of the hottest weather so far this year will be with us for the rest of the week and start of the weekend as temperatures climb into the lower-to-middle 90′s and those heat indices top out between 102-105 degrees.
A better chance of scattered downpours looks to return by Sunday and early next week as deeper moisture and a few disturbances track through our part of the state.
