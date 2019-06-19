First Alert Weather Day in effect for Wednesday night, Thursday morning

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With the threat for strong-to-severe thunderstorms moving into the Piney Woods overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday morning, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and all of Deep East Texas during this time frame.
There will be two chances to see rain and thunderstorms with this approaching upper level disturbance moving into north Texas tonight. The first round will come in after midnight as storms in northeast Texas race to the east-southeast, clipping parts of our viewing area. Residents in Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties will be the areas that are most likely to get a glancing blow from this storm complex.
That overnight complex will be weakening as it moves to the southeast, but it may include some damaging winds for the aforementioned areas.
The outflow from those storms will then trigger additional showers and thunderstorms as we head toward daybreak on Thursday. While the early morning rain and storms may be more widespread in nature than the initial round, these storms are not expected to be severe. However, they may disrupt your morning routine and the commute into work.
Since many of you will be sleeping when these storms move in overnight, we have the tools you need to stay safe and weather alert.
One of the best ways to obtain the weather alerts where you live is through our FREE KTRE First Alert weather app. on both your smart phone and tablet devices. Click here to download the KTRE app for iPhone or Android. In addition to the severe weather alerts, you can also view our interactive radar, get hourly forecasts, and watch video updates on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, all in the palm of your hand.
If you do not have a smart phone, we also have another FREE service called First Alert ThunderCall. With ThunderCall you can register as many phones as you would like, and when a severe thunderstorm, flash flood, or tornado warning is issued for your specific zip code, you will receive a personal phone call from our First Alert weather team.
