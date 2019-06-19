Live on East Texas Now: Juneteenth parade in Crockett

CROCKETT, TEXAS (KTRE) - A parade is set Wednesday in Crockett in celebration of the 154th anniversary of Juneteenth.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony at Groves Educational Foundation. Watch the parade live on East Texas Now.
Juneteenth marks the date in 1865 when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached the state of Texas.
On June 19, 1865, following the surrender of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, Union General Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, Texas to enforce the proclamation - which had been issued two years earlier on Jan. 1, 1863.
