Nacogdoches police investigating shooting incident that left 1 man injured

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-year-old Lufkin man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg in a shooting incident that occurred at a Nacogdoches apartment complex Tuesday night.
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department media report, NPD officers went to the Eastwood Terrace Apartment complex off Woden Road at about 9:39 p.m. to check out reports that people had heard gunshots. When they got to the scene, they didn’t find anything suspicious.
However, they later learned that a man showed up at a Nacogdoches hospital’s emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg, said Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department. He added that a civilian picked the man up and took him to the hospital.
The man told police that he was shot at the Eastwood Terrace apartment complex.
“Our detectives are actively investigating to determine who is responsible for shooting the victim and what the motive might have been,” Ayres said.
Ayres said the victim was in stable condition and receiving treatment for his injury the last time he checked.
