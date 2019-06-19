Patrick Mahomes nominated for 2 ESPYS awards

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Whitehouse-native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has received not just one, but two nominations for the 2019 ESPYS.
According to ESPN, Mahomes has been nominated for both Best Male Athlete and Best NFL Player.
Mahomes had a record-breaking season with 50 touchdowns and over 5000 yards. He also won the MVP award as well as the Offensive Player of the Year award during the 2019 NFL Honors Banquet.
He was selected as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week multiple times throughout the season and was also selected as 2018 NFL MVP of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.
Another East Texan has also been nominated for an ESPY.
Mount Pleasant native Norm Duke has been nominated for Best Bowler. According to the Professional Bowlers Association, Duke has 40 PBA tour titles since he joined in 1982.
Fans can vote for the favorite ESPYS nominees on their website. The ESPYS will presented on July 10 on ABC.
