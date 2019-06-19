Polk County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who stole truck from construction business

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a suspect who they say stole a truck from a construction business.
According to the sheriff’s office, the theft occurred at Richardson’s Construction located on US Highway 190 E on or about June 12.
An unknown suspect drove off in a white 2017 Chevy pickup with Richardson Construction on the doors of the truck. The truck was last seen heading south on US Highway 59 S.
If you have any information on this case that will help with the investigation, contact Detective Lee Rogers at 936 329-9024 or Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
