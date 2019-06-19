Project HOPE makes final preparations to open ‘Joe’s Diner’ to help feed community

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Project HOPE, or Helping Other People Eat, is launching a new endeavor in Nacogdoches which will help feed those hungry in the community.
Although the idea is to open what’s commonly referred to as a soup kitchen, Project HOPE calls their idea Joe’s Diner.
“People will just come to Joe’s Diner, and it’ll be first come, first served, because we’re going to prepare food for 50 [people],” said Denise Lee of Project HOPE. “We’re going to have a table, we’re actually going to sit at the table and enjoy a meal with friends and family.”
Lee explained that the poverty rate in Nacogdoches has risen from 25 percent to 30 percent in recent years, according to the latest information from the census bureau.
On Wednesday, students from the Stephen F. Austin State University School of Social Work acted as standing clients as Joe’s Diner began its first dry run.
“There are so many people in poverty we served this last month: 2,187 individuals were served from HOPE,” Lee explained. “And the need keeps growing.”
Even though there is a $6,000 grant to help Project HOPE kick-start the program, the nonprofit is still hoping for another grant from community funds.
The second priority is finding enough regular volunteers to keep the program running.
“We need a team to set up, we need a cooking team, and a team to clean up," Lee said.
Anyone interested in volunteering with Joe’s Diner is encouraged to contact Project HOPE by calling (936) 559-1801. Joe’s Diner will open to the community on July 31.
