Weather watches, warnings for East Texas counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service will issue warnings through the day and into the evening on Wednesday, June 19.
A tornado watch has been issued for June 19 from 3:56 p.m. through midnight. Counties in East Texas under this watch are: Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Marion, Morris, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood Counties.
