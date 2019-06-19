Weather watches, warnings for East Texas counties

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 19, 2019 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 4:25 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service will issue warnings through the day and into the evening on Wednesday, June 19.

This story will continue to update as alerts are sent out.

A tornado watch has been issued for June 19 from 3:56 p.m. through midnight. Counties in East Texas under this watch are: Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Marion, Morris, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood Counties.

