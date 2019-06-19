Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We are expecting strong to possibly severe storms to come through late tonight and possibly very early tomorrow. Right now it looks like storms will start to move in between 7 and 8 pm with clearing by midnight. The biggest threats we are monitoring right now are the possibility for gusty winds and large hail. Most of the strong storms should remain north of I-20. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather app downloaded to stay up to date with the weather in your area. Once the storms clear out early on Thursday we will remain dry and partly sunny through Friday. Rain chances return on Saturday with storm possibly on Sunday and Monday. Less rain is expected on Tuesday.