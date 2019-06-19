Woodland Heights Medical Center names new CEO

From Woodland Heights Medical Center
LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - Woodland Heights Medical Center has appointed Drew Emery as Chief Executive Officer effective July 15.
Emery brings 13 years of hospital management experience to Lufkin, having held administrative roles at several Florida facilities: as Chief Operating Officer at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte and Charlotte Regional Medical Center and also Chief Executive Officer at Shands Starke Regional Medical Center. Since 2016, Emery has served as CEO of Bayfront Health Punta Gorda in Punta Gorda, FL.
“We are happy to welcome Drew to Lufkin,” states Roy Guse, MD, Chairman of the Board for Woodland Heights. “His passion for excellent patient care and experience in service line development will be a great asset as Woodland Heights continues to improve access to medical services in our community. “
During his tenure at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, he offered great leadership that resulted in successful volume growth, expanded offerings and improved satisfaction.
He earned both his Bachelor of Science in Finance and Master of Health Administration degrees at the University of Florida and has been an active member in his community, including the Chamber of Commerce, Youth Soccer Volunteer, American Heart Association, among other organizations and he looks forward to becoming active in the Lufkin community.
About Woodland Heights Medical Center
Established in 1919, Woodland Heights Medical Center was Lufkin’s first hospital. Now, more than nine decades later, Woodland Heights is recognized throughout Deep East Texas as the leading provider of high quality, innovative health care services. Accommodating a wide range of clinical specialties, Woodland Heights has achieved excellence in key medical and surgical areas including cardiology, pulmonology, neurology, orthopedic surgery, physical medicine/rehabilitation, vascular surgery and obstetrics and gynecology. Woodland Heights also offers a full range of outpatient diagnostic services including advanced imaging, laboratory, outpatient surgery and emergency services. Through its Rehabilitation Center, Woodland Heights offers cardiac rehabilitation, stroke recovery and physical and occupational rehabilitation. The facility also houses the only Level 2 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the deep East Texas area. Woodland Heights is directly or indirectly owned by a partnership that proudly includes physician owners, including certain members of the hospital’s medical staff. Combining modern facilities, leading technology, an exceptional staff and a commitment to the communities it serves, Woodland Heights Medical Center remains at the forefront of quality health care in Deep East Texas.
