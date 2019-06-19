Zavalla man sentenced to prison for ramming US Forest Service vehicle

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A federal judge has sentenced a Zavalla man who rammed a US Forest Service officer’s vehicle to five years and eight months in prison.
Judge Ron Clark handed down the sentence for Larry Shane McHale, 37, earlier this month. Once he gets out of prison, McHale will have to serve three years in supervised release.
According to a previous report, McHale was driving a four-wheel drive pickup on Jan. 20, 2017 when he rammed it into a U.S. Forest Service vehicle and an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office vehicle before driving into the Sam Rayburn Reservoir.
McHale managed to get away in the dark, according to San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright. Cartwright said authorities looked for McHale until 2 a.m. before they called off the search.
McHale was arrested a week later following a high-speed chase with McHale on a motorcycle. He wrecked the motorcycle after deputies with the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office laid out spike strips on FM 705.
McHale pleaded guilty to the charge in April 2019.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.