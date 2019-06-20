AC’s Nikki Whitehead heading to Nicholls State to continue college softball

The Kingwood native capped her brilliant sophomore campaign with a 1st Team All-American nod and a vital member of the squad that finished as runners-up in the 2019 NJCAA DI National Softball Tournament. According to a previous release from Angelina Athletics, Whitehead’s batting averaged hovered around .500 for the majority of the 2019 season; she finished the year hitting .476 with 91 hits in 191 at-bats, 11 homers, 53 RBI, 70 runs scored and .749 slugging percentage.