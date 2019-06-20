AC’s Nikki Whitehead heading to Nicholls State to continue college softball

AC's Nikki Whitehead makes an out at second base against TJC. (Source: KTRE Sports/KTRE)
By Caleb Beames | June 19, 2019 at 7:46 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 7:46 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - fresh off a successful sophomore season, Angelina College standout Nikki Whitehead is heading to Louisiana to play division I softball with Nicholls State.

Whitehead made the announcement on twitter.

The Kingwood native capped her brilliant sophomore campaign with a 1st Team All-American nod and a vital member of the squad that finished as runners-up in the 2019 NJCAA DI National Softball Tournament. According to a previous release from Angelina Athletics, Whitehead’s batting averaged hovered around .500 for the majority of the 2019 season; she finished the year hitting .476 with 91 hits in 191 at-bats, 11 homers, 53 RBI, 70 runs scored and .749 slugging percentage.

Nicholls State competes in the Southland Conference. This past season the program went 34-22 and finished runner-up in the conference tournament, loosing 2-1 to Sam Houston State.

