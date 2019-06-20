Benefit bass tournament organized in memory of Brandon Tenison

ENTRY FEE $100 PER 2 MAN TEAM (boat)$25 OPTIONAL BIG BASS POT (100%payback)Stringer is 5 bass under 14” or 4 bass under 14” and 1 bass over 21” Sign up will be Friday, July 26th, 5pm-9pm at Murvaul Marina, and Saturday morning at 4 AM – 6:00 AM (LAKE MURVAUL MARINA)Contestants must check in at ramp Saturday before tournament starts. Come out to Lake Murvaul on July 27th and support this family during this time.Help make this benefit tournament a success!