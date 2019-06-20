Benefit bass tournament organized in memory of Brandon Tenison

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - East Texans are coming together to help the family of Brandon Tenison.
Tenison drowned on June 15 at Lake Marvual in Panola County. He was a student at Garrison High School and a member of the football team.
In July, a bass tournament will be held to help raise money for the family.
Here is all the information:
July 27, 2019
Tournament Hours are 5:30 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.(MUST BE IN WEIGH IN LINE BY 3:00 PM)Guaranteed Pay out 1st Place $800, 2nd Place $600, 3rd Place $400, 4th Place $200
ENTRY FEE $100 PER 2 MAN TEAM (boat)$25 OPTIONAL BIG BASS POT (100%payback)Stringer is 5 bass under 14” or 4 bass under 14” and 1 bass over 21” Sign up will be Friday, July 26th, 5pm-9pm at Murvaul Marina, and Saturday morning at 4 AM – 6:00 AM (LAKE MURVAUL MARINA)Contestants must check in at ramp Saturday before tournament starts. Come out to Lake Murvaul on July 27th and support this family during this time.Help make this benefit tournament a success!
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Sammy Peace 903-754-3860
