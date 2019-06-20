City of Lufkin begins process of covering red light cameras after bill bans them in Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Crews with the city of Lufkin continued covering red light cameras Thursday in compliance with the recent passage of a bill banning them across the state of Texas.
Drivers may notice black bags where cameras once recorded drivers. City leaders on Thursday said it could be several more weeks before the cameras were removed, so they would be covered to reassure drivers they were not being used.
Most or all of the signage telling drivers red light cameras would be enforced were removed by Thursday, city officials added.
In early June, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that he signed off on banning the traffic enforcement cameras statewide.
Lufkin has at least 15 red light camera systems, which were mounted back in 2007 at various intersections across the city. The aim was the red light cameras would make busy intersections safer, city leaders said.
