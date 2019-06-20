Dangerous heat levels prompt heat advisories for many East Texas counties

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the official start to summer arriving on Friday, we are certainly feeling the heat in the Piney Woods. The heat will be dangerous the next couple of days as the hot temperatures combine with the high humidity levels to put our heat indices or feels like temperatures in the 104-108 degree range.
These high heat index values have prompted the issuance of a heat advisory for many of our Deep East Texas counties.
Since this will be our hottest stretch of weather so far this year, make sure you drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you have to be outdoors for an extended period of time.
Rain chances will be isolated at best from now through Saturday before increasing moisture levels and another upper level disturbance combine to provide us with a 40% chance of scattered downpours on Sunday before going up to 60% on Monday.
The added cloud cover and better rain chances early next week should be enough to take an edge off the heat, with daytime highs coming down into the upper 80′s to near 90.
The added cloud cover and better rain chances early next week should be enough to take an edge off the heat, with daytime highs coming down into the upper 80′s to near 90.
