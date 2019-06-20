Houston County grand jury indicts man accused in shooting death of Crockett man

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Houston County grand jury has indicted a man who is accused of shooting and killing a 33-year-old Crockett man on March 26.
The grand jury indicted William James Jones, 46, of Crockett, for murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and violation of protective order. Jones was among the 12 people that were indicted when the grand jury met on June 12.
Jones is accused of killing Artimas Dewayne Lockhart.
According to the Crockett Police Department, Jones allegedly approached the car that Lockhart and another person were sitting in and shot through the driver’s window. Lockhart was struck at least two times.
Jones was booked into the Houston County Jail on April 1.
Jones was previously hospitalized for injuries sustained during the altercation. Crockett police reported Lockhart had reportedly returned fire and struck Jones. During his time at the hospital, Jones was under constant supervision by a Crockett police officer.
