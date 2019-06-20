Improvements proposed for Nacogdoches airport to further city’s economic development

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A public meeting has been planned to discuss proposed changes to the A. L. Mangham Jr. Regional Airport in Nacogdoches.
Any improvements would likely impact the city’s economic development, including persuading pilots and outside corporations to either stop through Nacogdoches or possibly relocate to bring more business to the city.
Airport manager Mary Uresti explains what’s on the drawing board.
“There’s some things we’re like to see different; one of those things is to have the terminal building run parallel with the existing runway and parallel taxiway,” Uresti explained. “It would create a more functional space for pilots as they taxi into the airport, into airport operations off the runway and the taxiway.”
Nacogdoches City Council approved the preliminary proposal this week. The approval allows planners to continue with engineer studies and apply for future grants. Uresti said the idea has also gotten a lot of support from the public.
“The whole idea is to make the airport the best economical development tool it can be for this city,” Uresti said. “We’re in a place we’ve never been before; we have a lot of community support.”
A public meeting will be held Thursday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m. at city hall for public comment.
