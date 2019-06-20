Lufkin Police Department receives funding for computer forensics program

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -The Lufkin Police Department has been approved to receive funding that will help their computer forensics department.
The Texas Office Of Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children funded the police department with a $2,000 grant.
The funding will be used to purchase data storage, forensic software and computer certifications to help with computer related crimes reported to the police department.
“The most common need for our services is in relation to child crimes, child pornography, exploitation of children, so it becomes really crucial that we do it well, do it right and have that evidence saved so that we have the best prosecution as possible,” said Gerald Williamson, Director of Public Safety.
In 2018, the Lufkin Police Department performed recovery on 116 devices, 90 cellphones and 26 computers.
In 2017, they recovered 120 devices.
