Nacogdoches police: Aggravated assault suspect used kitchen knife to cut woman during argument

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 24-year-old woman for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly used a kitchen knife to cut another woman on the neck, forearm, and leg Wednesday night.
Kahdeshia Rene Brewer, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a second-degree aggravated assault charge, Class A misdemeanor failure to identify as a fugitive/give false information charge, and a Class C misdemeanor unrestrained child charge.
No bond amounts have been set for Brewer’s charges yet.
Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that NPD officers responded to a sick call at a home in the 300 block of Powers Street at about 10:43 p.m. Wednesday and found a 30-year-old woman suffering from cuts to her neck, forearm, and right leg.
After further investigation, the NPD officers learned that Brewer and the other woman were involved in a verbal argument that got physical, Ayres said. Brewer then allegedly used a kitchen knife to slash the victim in several places.
Ayres said Brewer was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
The victim didn’t want EMS personnel to take her to a Nacogdoches hospital for treatment of her injuries, Ayres said. He added the woman’s wounds were not life-threatening.
