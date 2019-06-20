NBA Free Agent Danuel House helps out with SFA youth basketball camp

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The campers at this year’s SFA basketball camp where able to get advice from professional basketball player Danuel House.
House is a restricted free agent after this previous season with his hometown Houston rockets. He went undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft but soon joined the Washington Wizard’s summer league team. He also played for the Phoenix Suns and the Rockets as well as the Sun’s and Rocket’s developmental teams.
House’s relationship with SFA head Coach Kyle Keller goes back to when Keller was an assitant for the Texas A&M Aggies and House was on the team.
“Keller is great,” House said. “He taught so much and help with fundamentals. I wouldn’t be here today without his effort. I appreciate him and am happy to help him and the SFA program out.”
House helping with the camp brought back good memories.
“I want to bring them some encouragement and some love,” House said. “Also see some smile on their faces and love as they are playing the game of basketball. At the end of the day that is what its all about."
For kids, House sees the camps as some of the best part of the summer.
“You just get to get away from home and you get to spend time with other people that thinks the same way about certain things. You can teach them and try to mold them in the right direction to help them get to where they are trying to go.”
