Polk County Sheriff’s Office releases name of still-at-large suspect in pickup theft

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man who allegedly stole a pickup from Richardson’s Construction on June 12.
According to a press release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is now asking for the public’s help in locating Jason Garrett Lawson, the suspect in the case.
“he should be considered armed and dangerous,” the press release stated. “He has several felony warrants out of several different law enforcement agencies.”
The theft occurred at Richardson’s Construction, which is located on U.S. Highway 190 East in Polk County. A white 2017 Chevrolet pickup with the company’s logo on its doors was stolen, and the truck was last seen heading south on U.S. Highway 59 South.
“If anyone knows the whereabouts or has seen Lawson contact Detective Lee Rogers at 936 329-9024 or Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.