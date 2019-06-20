Sabine County man arrested on child pornography charges

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Sabine County man was arrested on several child pornography charges.
According to the office of Attorney General Ken Paxton, his office’s Child Exploitation Unit arrested Walter James Sanders Jr., 66, of Hemphill on five counts of possession of child pornography.
The office reported the unit was alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Sanders allegedly uploaded pornographic images of minors to an internet search engine.
During an executed search warrant, investigators found more images on a digital storage device found within Sander’s residence according to Paxton’s office. They then seized several digital storage devices to be examined by the Digital Forensics Unit.
Sanders reportedly confessed to uploading and saving the files during an interview with investigators.
In a press release, Paxton’s office stated “Attorney General Paxton’s office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down some of the most profoundly evil predators online. Since its inception, the Child Exploitation Unit has made 326 arrests and obtained 580 convictions on charges for possession of child pornography.”
