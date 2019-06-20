TxDOT conducts traffic stop in downtown Center

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The signal lights will remain in flashing red mode for 30 days as TxDOT conducts a traffic study of whether or not the signals are still needed or whether they might be replaced with stop signs.
TxDOT is conducting the traffic study at the request of the city, which is moving forward with renovations to the downtown square.
At the end of 30 days, TxDOT traffic engineers will determine whether the signals are still warranted or if stop signs will work more efficiently for the downtown traffic needs.
“We want drivers to stay alert and remember that a flashing red signal means to stop before proceeding through the intersection. This traffic study will tell us many things, including the number of vehicles that travel the square each day, the busiest traffic patterns and what is the safest solution for motorists traveling in downtown Center," said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer with TxDOT.
