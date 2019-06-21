Bacon, Shrimp and Grits Casserole by Chef Ben Carter of Southern Fried

June 21, 2019 at 5:12 PM CDT - Updated June 21 at 5:12 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ben Carter, owner of Mineola restaurant Southern Fried, shares a truly Southern casserole idea with us this week!

2 cups whole milk

2 cups heavy cream

1 1/2 cups quick grits

1/4 cup butter

2 large eggs beaten

2 cups of shredded cheddar

1 1/2 tsp salt

Topping

1 cup of cooked bacon chopped

1/2 cup red onion

2 cloves garlic chopped

1 pound of shrimp peeled

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1/2 tsp black pepper

pinch of cayenne

1/4 cup green onions

1/2 cup bell pepper

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup white wine

Cooking instructions

Heat up the milk, cream, butter in a sauce pan and stir in grits. Bring to boil stirring frequently. Reduce and simmer till grits are soft.

Add egg, salt, and cheese. Stir till well blended and pour in 9 x 13 dish

Bake 350 degrees for 30 min

While this is baking cook the topping

Saute the bacon, onions, green onions, garlic

add the pepper, cayenne, and shrimp and white wine

Pour in bowl and set aside

add flour to pan, then add chicken broth and make a gravy to pour on top

Enjoy this Southern Favorite

Chef Ben

