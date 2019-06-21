Bacon, Shrimp and Grits Casserole by Chef Ben Carter of Southern Fried

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ben Carter, owner of Mineola restaurant Southern Fried, shares a truly Southern casserole idea with us this week!
Bacon, Shrimp and Grits Casserole
2 cups whole milk
2 cups heavy cream
1 1/2 cups quick grits
1/4 cup butter
2 large eggs beaten
2 cups of shredded cheddar
1 1/2 tsp salt
Topping
1 cup of cooked bacon chopped
1/2 cup red onion
2 cloves garlic chopped
1 pound of shrimp peeled
1 tbsp chopped parsley
1/2 tsp black pepper
pinch of cayenne
1/4 cup green onions
1/2 cup bell pepper
1 cup chicken broth
1/2 cup white wine
Cooking instructions
Heat up the milk, cream, butter in a sauce pan and stir in grits. Bring to boil stirring frequently. Reduce and simmer till grits are soft.
Add egg, salt, and cheese. Stir till well blended and pour in 9 x 13 dish
Bake 350 degrees for 30 min
While this is baking cook the topping
Saute the bacon, onions, green onions, garlic
add the pepper, cayenne, and shrimp and white wine
Pour in bowl and set aside
add flour to pan, then add chicken broth and make a gravy to pour on top
Enjoy this Southern Favorite
Chef Ben
