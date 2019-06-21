Better East Texas: Preserving licensing for plumbers

Many state agencies have a sunset review which mandates that lawmakers review the relevancy and need for some of these governing bodies and it was that provision that nearly doomed the Board of Plumbing Examiners. Thankfully, grassroots efforts by plumbers, media coverage and in-person appeals to lawmakers triggered action by the governor in the form of an executive order. The order retained funding until the next legislative session in 2021. So, our pipes are safe and nearly as important, the legislative process avoided a leaky mess, and that will make for a Better East Texas.