East Texas volleyball legend dies

HUNTINGTON, TEXAS (KTRE) - A volleyball legend from Huntington has died.
Huntington Volleyball Coach Ben Belshaw confirmed Scotty Bailess died Friday morning.
Bailess was a Huntington High School graduate and a member of the SFA Volleyball Hall of Fame.
After college volleyball at SFA, Bailess went on to play for Team USA in the 1955 Pan American Games. She became a pioneer for the sport when she helped make volleyball as an Olympic sport in 1964.
In 2014, she was inducted into the fifth Lufkin Pro Day Group, which honors Angelina County high school graduates for their success in professional sports.
