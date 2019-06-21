Heat still expected to hang tough this weekend across the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The heat will be dangerous this weekend as the hot temperatures combine with the high humidity levels to put our heat indices or feels like temperatures in the 102-105 degree range.
These high heat index values have prompted the issuance of a heat advisory for all of our Deep East Texas counties. It is possible these heat advisories may get extended through Saturday since those values will likely be reached, yet again.
Since this will be our hottest stretch of weather so far this year, make sure you drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you have to be outdoors for an extended period of time.
Rain chances this weekend will be slight-to-modest at best. I have us down for a 20% chance of isolated, afternoon showers on Saturday with the sea breeze before going up slightly to 30% on Sunday.
Another upstream storm system will send us some widespread rains and rumbles of thunder on Monday, bringing us our best chance for wet weather with our rain chance peaking at 70%.
The added cloud cover and better rain chances early next week should be enough to take an edge off the heat, with daytime highs coming down into the middle-to-upper 80′s.
We will hang on to some slight rain chances to go along with the warm, muggy conditions under partly sunny skies through the middle of next week.
