NISD school board approves pay raises, athletic upgrades

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches School district approved two major agenda items at the Thursday school board meeting.
The board approved pay raises for administrators, staff, teachers, counselors and librarians. The raises range from 3-11%.
The district also approved upgrades to the baseball and softball fields, tennis courts and a sidewalk at the football stadium. The cost will be just over $2 Million. The baseball and softball fields will be given a turf surface. The tennis courts will be resurfaced and a new sidewalk to help visitors get from the home side to the away side will be built.
