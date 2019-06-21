Polk County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 19-year-old man.
Michael John Butcher is believed to have left his home, located on FM 1988 near Moffett Road, riding a 2016 camouflage 450 Yamaha four-wheeler and wearing a black baseball cap, white cut-off T-shirt with a USA emblem and skull with a sword on the front. He was also wearing light-colored jeans, cowboy boots and a brown belt.
Butcher, who is white, has problems with his memory and may be disoriented, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone who has seen Butcher today is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 936-327-6810.
