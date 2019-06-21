Sendoff held for Salvation Army captains leaving Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Captains with the Salvation Army have to change offices frequently. However, two preparing to leave Lufkin say the friendships they’ve made are difficult to leave behind.
“I really feel like I’m leaving so many friends behind, and I don’t wanna leave my friends behind," Captain Jason Moore said. "I just wanna take them with me.”
Several friends, community leaders, and employees came to bid farewell to their Salvation Army captains. A special sendoff was held to show them how much their community appreciated them.
“We’ve been here about four years," Moore said. "We were thinking that we would be here at five, but that’s sometimes how it goes.”
“It was really sad," said Salvation Army Board member Robert Flournoy. "We’re glad for them, it’s obviously going to be a promotion for them, they deserve a promotion.”
Jason and Michelle have led several programs during their time in Lufkin, from Red Kettle Christmas collections to disaster relief for Hurricane Florence. They’ve also made a special bond with the people they’ve served.
“We absolutely love every person that we’ve been able to meet here in Lufkin," Moore said. "They just brought a lot of good into our lives.”
Hugs, tears, and goodbyes filled the room at their sendoff. Jason says even though they are sad to leave their community, they are looking ahead to another opportunity to help those in need.
“I know that it’s something that I have to do," Moore said. "It’s God’s will. It’s our calling to be in as many communities as possible, to spread his good news that there is hope for everyone that feels like they just need a little bit of help and a little bit of strength and a little bit of encouragement.”
Jason and Michelle will begin their new leadership position at the Salvation Army in Beaumont starting Monday.
