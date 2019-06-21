Thousands of bats occupy downtown Lufkin building

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three to four thousand bats have made a downtown Lufkin building their home.
Last year, the same building, a former frame works building on Cotton Square, caught on fire.
“We are smelling guano. Lots of guano,” said Jon Culver, the owner of Wildlife X Team of East Texas.
The presence of bats has created and unwanted odor
"Guano is bat feces. That’s just the legal term. Instead of saying, ‘Oh there’s poo on the ground,’ that’s actually guano that is explicit to bats.
Breathing the guano for long periods of time could harm your health, Culver said.
“Guano when it dries out, cause it’s such a small feces, becomes very dry very quick, and if it’s walked on, those particles become airborne and that’s what gets breathed in, and it can create some pretty intense respiratory issues for people,” Culver said.
Bats are protected by federal and state regulations.
Culver said the it’s breeding season for the creatures right now. That’s one of the reasons his team is not removing the bats, They are taking a different approach.
“We do have six bat houses that they’ll hopefully take residence in that are absorbing the odor. We did rub guano on them to hopefully attract them into it,” Culver said.
Culver and team are in the exclusion process. That means they're sealing multiple entry ways and adding bat houses to lure them in one area.
“We leave open the major exit points, so that the mothers can come out and still catch bugs, produce milk, and bring them back to the young,” Culver said.
At the end of August when the breeding season ends, Culver said he and his team will evict the bats.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.