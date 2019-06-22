Dozens take part in Amateur Radio Field Day in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - At least a dozen people in Nacogdoches took part in Amateur Radio Field Day.
Sending messages over ham radios, the Nacogdoches Amateur Radio Club set up temporary ham radio stations and antennas at the Nacogdoches County Regional Emergency Operations Center.
“Field Day is to show that we can still do that to ourselves and then whoever else we’ve served agencies, such as city, county, state. Anybody that needs help, we can provide communications for them,” said Andy Delgado, a ham radio operator.
Amateur radios help relay messages, especially during situations of power loss like during Hurricane Katrina.
"Especially with (Hurricane) Katrina. You know there were 6 to 8 days that a lot of the city was without power," Delgado said. "So much so that we lost cell tower communications. So we didn't have cell phones or anything and only the hams that were able to work because we've been training for this were able to work without power and still communicate."
Ham radios work completely independent of internet or cell phones infrastructures. For that reason, they're reliable during emergencies and in situations without power.
“Cell phones systems are very vulnerable. They require battery power that doesn’t last very long. Most hams are set up, ham radio operators are set up to run for much longer than that and our systems don’t rely on cell towers,” said R.M. Blake, another radio operator.
Children to adults took part in learning about ham radios and their capabilities and throughout the day, participants logged the number of connections that were successfully established.
Field day for amateur radio will continue Sunday at the Nacogdoches County Regional Emergency Operations Center located at 727 FM 3314 starting at noon.
