First Alert Weather Day for Sunday night-Monday morning

This will be a very similar set up to what we saw last Wednesday with strong damaging winds and hail being the primary threat. For now, the tornado threat is low but a few brief spin ups will be possible within the main line of storms. Any cells that develop ahead of the main line late Sunday evening would have an increased tornado threat and will need to be monitored closely. Very heavy rainfall will be likely within these storms, and flash flooding will be a possibility for any low lying areas depending on how fast or slow the line of storms moves through.