Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Today will be mostly cloudy with temperatures getting into the low 90s. Since it will be very humid it will feel like we are in the triple digits this afternoon so if you are outside stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade. Overnight we will see widespread showers and a few isolated thundershowers move in. This wet weather will carry over into the morning hours on Sunday. Tomorrow, rain chances increase especially in the late evening and overnight hours. These showers and storms will stick around into the start of next work week but will bring a nice drop in our temperatures, back to the middle 80s. Rain chances diminish and the sunshine returns as Thursday and Friday roll around. Temperatures will continue to be in the 80s.