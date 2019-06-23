Kids learn soccer skills through summer camp in Diboll

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - After seeing an interest in soccer camps and lack of resources in the community, former high school and collegiate soccer player Shardnea Rayson decided to create one of her own.
“After school is out you usually hear about football camps, volleyball camps, and basketball camps and you’re not really to hear about soccer camps and if you do it’s just one and it’s like $70 dollars for four days,” said Rayson.
Rayon’s soccer camp is held at Diboll High School practice football field and is $10 dollars.
“We learn how to play defense, how to kick the ball, how to shoot the ball, how to dribble with the ball and just the basics of soccer because if you know the basics of soccer then you can basically play anything,” said Rayson.
Which parents like Deborah Castro said is cost effective and a great way to keep her son active.
“It’s something different for him to do because he likes soccer and there’s not a lot of programs here in Diboll and this was something that he likes to do, so I allowed him to do it and the prices were very reasonable,” said Castro.
Overall, Rayson said she is hopeful that more kids will get more involved in soccer through her camp and be inspired to accomplish their dreams.
“They can watch something on tv and they automatically have a role model. It doesn’t take much to inspire kids and with the world cup going on I know there are a lot of kids sitting there saying I can’t wait to get to that level and this is going to get you there while you are young,” said Rayson.
For those who may be interested in the soccer camp, the next sessions will be on June 29 and June 30 at the Diboll high school practice from 10 am to 11 am for ages 4 to 6 and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for ages 7 and up.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.