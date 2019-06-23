WATCH LIVE: Behind the scenes before Nik Wallenda’s tight-rope walk across Time Square

(KTRE) - Daredevil Nik Wallenda announced he will be tight-roping across Time Square in New York City on Sunday, June 23.
The Sarasota, Florida native will be doing the walk along with his sister, Lijana. This is her first public walk since a nearly fatal fall in 2017 during a Sarasota circus practice.
Wallenda holds several world records related to tight-roping as well as other notable acts, including hanging onto a helicopter using only his teeth while performing 250 feet above Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, according to his website.
The two are prepared to wow audiences as they walk 25-stories above New York City.
Tune into ABC at 7 p.m. central time to see Nik and Lijana tight-rope walk across Time Square
